Viral: South Korea Tourists, Rajasthan Auto Drivers And An Unexpected Twist

A South Korean couple traveling in India was left speechless when local auto-rickshaw drivers at a bus stand in Rajasthan greeted them in fluent Korean.

The couple, who are travel vloggers, had just stepped off a bus in Jaisalmer and were marvelling at the sight of numerous tuk-tuks (battery-operated autos) lined up at the stand. "These are all tuk-tuks," the man remarked in his language as they prepared to explore the city.

As they took in their surroundings, they were greeted with enthusiastic 'hellos' - not in Hindi or English, but in impeccable Korean. One driver even asked in fluent Korean, "Not as many Koreans come here as they used to. Why?"

Taken aback, the vlogger responded, "Yeah, why not?" to which the drivers replied, "Yeah, not since long. It's been a long time since we saw one."

The couple was impressed by their language skills. "We'll really recommend this place," they said.

As they began their walk towards Jaisalmer's famed 'Golden City', another tuk-tuk driver approached them and asked in Korean if they needed a ride. The couple declined in Korean, "No, it's okay, we are walking," which the driver perfectly understood.

A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media.

An Instagram user wrote, "Being an Indian I am shocked as well."

Another wrote, "They use duolingo and watch K dramas in their free time."

"Jaisalmer people can speak all the languages," a comment read.

Someone shared, "When I visited Rajasthan, many locals knew many foreign languages like French, Spanish, German, Korean etc and they were teaching me French. When I asked them how do you speak so fluently they said as many foreigners visit Rajasthan, they have heard it from childhood and interacted with them because of business."

