Korean Star Loses Brand Deals Amid Fury Over "Why Does China Prefer War" Dialogue In K-Drama

South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun's new drama series 'Tempest' has sparked controversy in China due to a perceived offensive line. According to The Independent, the spy romance drama follows Jun Ji-hyun's character, diplomat Seo Mun-ju, as she probes a deadly attack threatening the Korean Peninsula. However, episode four's dialogue--"Why does China prefer war? A nuclear bomb could fall near the border"--has unleashed a torrent of outrage from Chinese netizens, who decry it as a malicious smear.

The backlash erupted swiftly on platforms like Weibo and Douban, despite 'Tempest' not being officially available in mainland China due to the country's ongoing "unofficial ban" on Korean content. Viewers accessing the show via VPNs or pirated streams amplified the clip, fueling accusations of cultural defamation.

"If China truly loved war, you wouldn't be here filming TV dramas," one viral comment quipped, as per South China Morning Post. Another user said, "China doesn't love war; we pursue peace. This is slander."

A third user demanded, "Besides removing Jun Ji-hyun advertisements, quickly terminate her contracts globally. Otherwise, we'll boycott LV forever."

The Repercussions

The controversy surrounding the scene led to real-world backlash, with Chinese social media users accusing the show of maliciously portraying China as aggressive. Many demanded that global luxury brands cut ties with the actress. Critics also pointed out alleged discrepancies in the show's depiction of Dalian city, claiming that scenes were filmed in Hong Kong and intentionally showed dilapidated neighbourhoods, further fueling accusations of "uglifying" the city.

As of September 21, brands like Louis Vuitton, Piaget, and La Mer have removed her advertisements from their Sina Weibo accounts, distancing themselves from the actress amid the controversy, The Standard reported.

Advertisements and posts with Jun have been taken down from La Mer's Weibo account, and her name no longer yields any results on the platform. Similarly, Piaget's official Tmall store has removed ads featuring the actress.

Meanwhile, some people also defended her, arguing that she didn't write the controversial line and shouldn't be held solely responsible. One user pointed out that as an actress, it's impossible for her to fully grasp the complexities of a country's history, people's emotions, and international relationships before taking on a role.

About Jun Ji-hyun

Jun Ji-hyun first rose to fame with the 2001 romantic comedy 'My Sassy Girl', a pan-Asian hit that showcased her comedic talent and screen presence, establishing her as a top star in South Korea. Her subsequent TV roles, particularly in the 2013 hit 'My Love from the Star', achieved massive success in China, sparking fashion trends and generating huge streaming numbers.