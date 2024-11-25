South Korean Man Caught Binge Eating To Get Out Of Military Service, Ends Up In Jail

A South Korean man was sentenced to one year in jail for deliberately binge-eating to avoid mandatory military service. Ahead of his military physical exam, the 26-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed, intentionally gained significant weight, reaching over 102 kg (225 lbs), to be categorised as unfit for combat roles and assigned to a non-combat government position, Korean Herald reported.

The man reportedly consumed large amounts of food, including instant noodles, pizza, and fried chicken, to rapidly gain weight. He allegedly gained 24 kg (52.8 lbs) in just three months, taking his body mass index (BMI) to 37.8, which is considered obese. The man planned to use his weight gain as a reason to be exempt from military service, which is mandatory for able-bodied Korean men between the ages of 18 and 35.

However, his scheme was discovered, and he was subsequently charged with attempting to evade military service. While the maximum penalty for draft evasion is three years, his sentence was reduced due to his lack of prior offences and a promise to serve faithfully. He received a one-year suspended sentence, while his friend, who helped him double his daily food intake, got six months in jail.

The man's friend testified in court that he had jokingly suggested the weight gain plan, never expecting his friend to take it seriously and actually go through with it.

All able-bodied men in South Korea over 18 must serve in the army for at least 18 months, as per the BBC. The policy is rooted in the country's ongoing tensions with North Korea. This universal conscription ensures a steady supply of personnel for the armed forces, which are vital for national defence. While exemptions exist for individuals with health issues or outstanding achievements in fields like sports or arts, avoiding service through deliberate means is heavily penalised.

In a similar incident in 2018, a group of South Korean college graduates intentionally gained significant weight through excessive eating to avoid mandatory military service, essentially trying to classify themselves as too obese to serve in combat roles.