South Korea Latest Country To Ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 Planes

Eastar Jet, the only South Korean airline that owns the B737-8 has been "advised" to ground them.

World | | Updated: March 12, 2019 15:36 IST
Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was the model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. (FILE PHOTO)


Seoul: 

South Korea on Tuesday became the latest country to suspend operations of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

"We have advised Eastar Jet, the only South Korean airline that owns the B737-8 (two aircraft) -- the same model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash -- to ground them," the land, infrastructure and transport ministry said.

"Eastar Jet has agreed to do so, and told us it will suspend the aircraft's operations starting Wednesday," it said in a statement. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

