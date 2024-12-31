Advertisement

South Korea Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Impeached President Yoon

This is the first ever arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.
Seoul:

A South Korean court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on December 3, investigating authorities said.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant.

On Monday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for Mr Yoon over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Mr Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.

The court declined to comment.

