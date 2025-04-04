Advertisement

"Heartbroken, Was Unable To Meet Expectations": South Korea's Yoon Apologies

South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol apologised Friday after the country's Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment.

Read Time: 1 min
Seoul, South Korea:

South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol apologised Friday after the country's Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over a botched martial law declaration, immediately stripping him of office.

"I am truly sorry and heartbroken that I was unable to meet your expectations," he said in a short statement released after the court announced its unanimous verdict.

