"Heartbroken, Was Unable To Meet Expectations": South Korea's Yoon Apologies

South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol apologised Friday after the country's Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over a botched martial law declaration, immediately stripping him of office.

"I am truly sorry and heartbroken that I was unable to meet your expectations," he said in a short statement released after the court announced its unanimous verdict.

