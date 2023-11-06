South Africa To Recall All Diplomats From Israel Amid Gaza War

Israel-Gaza war has been going on since October 7 (File)

The South African government said on Monday it would recall all its diplomats from Israel to "signal" its concern over the situation in Gaza.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president's office, told a press briefing.



