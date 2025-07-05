Caitlyn Jenner's Manager Sophia Hutchins Dies In Crash, Fell 350 Feet Down Ravine

Olympic gold medallist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner's manager, Sophia Hutchins, died in an ATV accident. She was 29. The incident reportedly occurred on July 2 in Malibu, California, outside Ms Jenner's house.

Ms Hutchins was driving an ATV close to Mr Jenner's Malibu residence when she collided with the bumper of a moving car, according to TMZ.

The crash impact was so severe that it caused the ATV to veer off the edge of the road.

According to TMZ, both vehicle and Ms Hutchins fell 350 feet down into a ravine. The emergency responders immediately arrived at the scene but she was pronounced dead.

Ms Hutchins was one of the prominent transgender activists.

Ms Jenner, 75, met Sophia Hutchins in 2015 through mutual connections in the LGBTQ+ community. It was the same year when Ms Jenner went public about her transition. The two shared a close bond, with Ms Hutchins later stepping into managing Ms Jenner's business affairs.

Ms Hutchins was serving as the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. In a 2019 New York Times interview, Ms Hutchins said, "I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage. And I was saying, Caitlyn, if I don't step in here and start managing you, you're going to go broke."

She also appeared in multiple episodes of Ms Jenner's E! reality series, "I Am Cait."

Talking about their relationship in an interview with The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo, Ms Hutchins once said, "We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other."

Ms Hutchins told the NY Times that she and Ms Jenner were never romantically involved, but media speculations continued because they didn't publicly deny it.