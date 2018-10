Saudi Arabia claims that Jamal Khashoggi died in a physical altercation inside its consulate in Istanbul.

The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Salah, and his family have left the Gulf kingdom after the government lifted a travel ban, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

"Salah and his family are on a plane to (Washington) DC now," Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW's executive director for the Middle East and North Africa, told news agency AFP.