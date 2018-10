Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was critical of the Saudi government. (File Photo)

Saudi Arabia said Thursday the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was "premeditated" based on information supplied by Turkey, state media reported.

"Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated," the public prosector said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.