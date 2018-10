"They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump charged Tuesday that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul had given rise to "one of the worst cover-ups" in history.

"They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups," Trump declared in the Oval Office.