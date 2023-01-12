Some Classified Documents Found At Joe Biden's Private House: White House

Other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office.

The White House said Thursday "a small number" of classified documents had been found at Joe Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, dating to the Obama-Biden administration.

Other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office, embarrassing the White House as authorities probe a far bigger scandal involving ex-president Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)