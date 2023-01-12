Some Classified Documents Found At Joe Biden's Private House: White House

Washington:
The White House said Thursday "a small number" of classified documents had been found at Joe Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, dating to the Obama-Biden administration.
Other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office, embarrassing the White House as authorities probe a far bigger scandal involving ex-president Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.
