Sofa Factory Fire In Saudi Arabia Kills 16 Bangladeshi Migrant Workers

Bangladesh's foreign ministry said it was in "deep shock" on Monday, after reporting the deaths of 16 citizens in a sofa factory fire in Saudi Arabia the previous day.

The foreign ministry reported "the tragic deaths of 16 Bangladeshi nationals in a fire at a sofa manufacturing factory in Riyadh" in its Monday statement.

Dhaka's Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said that there was "constant communication" with local authorities through the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

"Officials have been instructed to ensure the speedy repatriation of the bodies of the deceased expatriates and to secure all necessary government assistance and compensation for their families," he added.

Around seven million Bangladeshis work overseas -- the majority in the Middle East.

The civil defence agency in the Saudi capital said a fire at an unlicensed facility where furniture was upholstered had been extinguished, without providing details about any casualties.

"Riyadh civil defence put out a fire at an unlicensed site being used for furniture upholstery," the agency said in a post on X.

"The necessary regulatory procedures were subsequently completed regarding the site."

Like many Gulf nations, Saudi Arabia relies on a vast number of labourers from the subcontinent to help bolster its workforce, especially with jobs involving manual labour.

Reports in Saudi media estimate that over three million Bangladeshi nationals reside in the kingdom.

Foreign workers in Saudi Arabia do everything from management to cleaning the streets and waiting on tables, in a society where many citizens are reluctant to take jobs they consider menial.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)