Social Media Platform X Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

Social media platform X suffered outages on Thursday afternoon, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed more than 37,000 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 3:54 pm ET (7:54 pm GMT)

The platform was impacted by an outage earlier in April.

