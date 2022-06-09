Snoop Dogg Says His Full-Time Blunt Roller's 'Salary Went Up' Because Of Inflation

Snoop hasnt yet shared the identity of his roller. (File)

American rapper Snoop Dogg has given his full-time blunt roller a wage increase due to the rise in inflation in the United States.

The 50-year-old iconic rapper is known to be an avid weed smoker. According to the Independent, he had hired a personal blunt roller in 2019 as he didn't have time to roll his own joints. Snoop Dogg revealed that he had been paying the blunt man $40,000 to $50,000 a year.

But now, in a recent tweet, Snoop said that he upped the salary to an undisclosed amount. “Inflation,” he wrote in the social media post, quoting an UberFacts account that revealed his roller's previous pay. “Their salary went up,” he said.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Responding to his post, Author Scott Adams joked, “Great now my blunt roller will see this and demand a raise”. Another said, “Snoop gets it. If you're not getting a salary increase that's at least equal to inflation, you're losing money.” One internet user also suggested, “Make Snoop labor secretary.”

Also Read | Snoop Dogg to Bring Bored Apes Yacht Club-Themed Eatery Inspired by His Dr. Bombay NFT Avatar

Back in 2019, speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper had revealed that his personal roller's resume read: “‘I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller'”. Snoop had also revealed the benefits of his weed roller. “Free weed - all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes. I give him some,” he said.

Snoop hasn't yet shared the identity of his roller. Aside from him, Kid Cudi and G Herbo have also sought to hire professional blunt rollers in the past, though it is unclear if they ever found a worthy candidate.

According to the Independent, in 2015, Waka Flocka Flame hired a blunt roller and paid him $50,000. The job listing at the time had reportedly attracted 60,000 applicants.