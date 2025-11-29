Snails Worth Rs 93 Lakh Destined For Michelin-Star Restaurants Stolen In France

In yet another high-profile French heist following the Louvre museum robbery, a snail farm was targeted, with thieves stealing an estimated Rs 93 lakh (90,000 euros) worth of fresh and frozen snails. Producer Jean-Mathieu Dauvergne said he was 'shocked' at the robbery, adding that the snails were taken from L'Escargot des Grands between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Approximately 450 kg of snails, destined for Michelin-star restaurants, were stolen in the robbery, indicating that multiple people may have been involved in the operation.

"They cut the fence, broke down the door with a crowbar, and smashed the light detectors," Dauvergne explained. "Then they helped themselves to things in my cold storage rooms."

"It's very surprising because they stole raw materials: 450 kg of snail meat. It's incredible to have stolen such a quantity. It must be the work of a very organised network."

He said there were enough snails for 10,000 meals and added in a Facebook post that the theft was a "very tough blow". He estimated the loss at 90,000 euros.

Most of the snails were intended for Christmas deliveries to high-end restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Domaine les Crayeres in Reims, where they are featured in a signature puff-pastry dish.

According to the Chambers of Agriculture, the French consume about 14,300 tonnes of snails, but 95 per cent of them are imported.

Louvre Museum Heist

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old man was arrested by French authorities, who believe he is the fourth member of the team that stole crown jewels from the Louvre Museum. He has now been handed preliminary charges of robbery by an organised gang, punishable by 15 years imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy, which can carry a 10-year sentence if he is convicted for his suspected role.

A four-person gang is believed to have stolen an estimated $102 million worth of jewels from the Louvre's Apollo Gallery in a daylight heist. The thieves took less than eight minutes to force their way into the museum and leave, using a freight lift to reach the building's window.