Smartphone Users Warned To Delete 'Dangerous' Apps. Check List

These "dangerous" apps are known as SpyLoan apps. (Representative pic)

Tech experts have issued a warning for smartphone users to delete some "dangerous" financial apps from their phones as they have been found to be infected with malware. According to Forbes, there are a total of 17 apps that have the potential to steal sensitive personal information, including account details, messages and contacts. They are known as SpyLoan apps. As per experts, they have been prevalent in Google's Play Store and have been discovered in Apple's App Store as well.

"Since the beginning of 2023, [our] researchers have observed an alarming growth of deceptive Android loan apps," Lukas Stefanko, of the cybersecurity firm ESET, said as per the outlet.

According to Mr Stefanko, these "dangerous" apps can also be found on scam websites and in third-party app stores. They masquerade "as legitimate personal loan services, promising quick and easy access to funds," Mr Stefanko said.

Tech experts explained that all these apps are "marketed through social media and SMS messages, and available to download from dedicated scam websites and third-party app stores". The apps stem from the same source and behave identically once installed, regardless of the store from which they were downloaded, they said.

Cybersecurity firm ESET also noted that these apps have already targeted multiple countries and generated more than 12 million downloads from Google Play before their removal.

These 17 "dangerous" apps include AA Kredit, Amor Cash, GuayabaCash, EasyCredit, Cashwow, CrediBus, FlashLoan, PrestamosCredito, Prestamos De Credito-YumiCash, Go Credito, Instantaneo Prestamo, Cartera grande, Rapido Credito, Finupp Lending, 4S Cash, TrueNaira and EasyCash.

Users who discover any of the above-mentioned apps on their phones should delete them immediately and change passwords for their devices, financial accounts and Wi-Fi, the outlet reported. They should also be on the lookout for symptoms of a potential malware infection, including suspicious alerts and emails.