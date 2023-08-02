Singapore PM Vows To Uphold 'Clean Government' Reputation After Scandals

Singapore's reputation for clean government has aided in turning it to a financial and commercial hub.

Singapore's prime minister mounted a vigorous defence of his long-ruling People's Action Party on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged it had "taken a hit" after a rare spate of political scandals.

Lee Hsien Loong vowed, however, to "show Singaporeans that we will uphold standards and do the right thing, so that trust is maintained, and the Singapore system continues to work well".

Singapore has capitalised on its reputation for clean government to attract massive foreign investments and turn the city-state into a financial and commercial hub.

But that reputation has been threatened by two major furores: a cabinet minister's arrest amid a corruption probe; and two PAP legislators resigning because of an affair.

Before that, two heavyweight cabinet members were investigated for allegedly getting favours in their rental of sprawling colonial-era bungalows, but were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

"Let me assure Singaporeans that we will protect the integrity of our system of government. For the good of our country, we will carry through what needs to be done in accordance with the law, even if it may be politically embarrassing and painful to the party," Lee said.

"I will not flinch or hesitate to do my duty, to keep our system robust and clean. This is how the PAP government can continue to deserve the trust that Singaporeans have placed in us."

Lee said he could not give further details about the probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who he had ordered to go on leave, because investigations were still under way.

Iswaran was arrested and released on bail last month after powerful anti-graft body the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) launched a probe into him.

Also last month, parliament speaker Tan Chuan Jin and a woman legislator resigned because of an affair.

The scandals come as the party -- which has ruled uninterrupted for 64 years -- bounces back from its worst ever election results in 2020, when its share of the popular vote fell to a near-record low and the opposition gained more seats.

The PAP did, however, maintain its more than two-thirds majority.

General elections are not due until 2025, with a younger generation of leaders expected to take the lead.

Lee, 71, had earlier said he would hand the leadership to current deputy Lawrence Wong, though he gave no timeline.

