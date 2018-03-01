Singapore Freezes Salaries Of Ministers, Among World's Highest Paid

A 2017 committee had recommended adjusting political salaries in line with a benchmark that has increased by a total of 9 percent since 2011, but the government has decided to keep salaries unchanged, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean told parliament on Thursday.
"The government has decided not to make any changes now, and to maintain the current salary framework and salary level," Teo said.
