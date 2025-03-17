"Significant Number" Of Nations Can Send Peacekeeping Troops To Ukraine: UK

A "significant number" of countries are willing to provide peackeeping troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

More than 30 countries are expected to be involved in the so-called 'coalition of the willing' to support Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

"The contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops," the spokesperson told reporters.



