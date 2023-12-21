Several Dead, Injured In Prague University Shooting, Suspect Killed: Police

Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.

Czech police said Thursday a gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated".

"The gunman was eliminated!!!" police said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.

Czech media said the shooting had occurred at the Charles University Faculty of Arts whose teachers and students were instructed to lock themselves up as police action was under way.

The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic centre.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told the public Czech TV "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions.

