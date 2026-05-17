"Shoot Him In Neck Like Charlie Kirk": Chants At UK's Pro-Palestine Rally

Thousands of protestors joined British far-right figure Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally and a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London on Saturday. Over 4000 police officers were deployed to manage the distance between the two rival rallies, with officers using drones, police horses and dogs and having armoured vehicles on standby, reported the BBC.

Protesters attending the Unite the Kingdom march waved Union flags, while some wore red "Make England Great Again (MEGA)" hats, chanting, "We want Starmer out." On the other hand, protestors at the pro-Palestinian march carried signs that read "smash the far right" and "Free Palestinian Hostages". Some protestors could be heard referring to Robinson and chanting, "Shoot him in the neck like Charlie Kirk." Some protestors also called for Robinson to be "hung like Mussolini".

The Unite the Kingdom march attendees gathered in Kingsway and then headed to Whitehall and a rally in Parliament Square. Some of the protestors wanted the current government to end, while others felt white working-class people were being discriminated against in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported.

Robinson urged the crowd to get involved in politics by registering to vote and joining a political party. "Are you ready for the battle of Britain? 2029 we have an election. We're not asking anyone to go out and fight, but this is the most important moment in our generation," Robinson said.

The pro-Palestine march began in Kensington before heading to Waterloo Place via Piccadilly. The march marked Nakba Day, which refers to the displacement of Palestinians during the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948-49.

Several protestors described themselves as both anti-genocide and anti-fascist. Acknowledging the fact that some Jewish people were intimidated by their march, they said they were against antisemitism and the march did not support it.

Independent MP Diane Abbott told the protestors that they faced a "common enemy". "They are viciously right-wing, viciously racist, they are anti-Black, anti-Muslim, and viciously antisemitic. We have to come together... to fight the racists, to fight the fascists, to fight the antisemites," she said.

There were strict protocols in place for the march routes and by when they should finish. While police forces said there were no significant incidents, a total of 43 arrests were made at the two protests.

