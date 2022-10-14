Shocking Video Shows Doctor Removing 23 Contact Lenses From Patient's Eye Who 'Forgot' To Take Them Off

Picture shows the removal of 23 contact lenses from the woman's eye.

A woman's visit to a doctor revealed an alarming quantity of contact lenses underneath her eyelid. The anonymous woman 'forgot' to remove her contact lenses before going to bed each night for 23 nights in a row.

A now-viral video of the removal procedure of those contact lenses was posted by the doctor named Dr Katerina Kurteeva on her Instagram page on September 13. The video shows the removal of all those 23 contact lenses from the woman's eye.

"Delivering 23 contact lenses out of someone's eye. Real-life video from my clinic. Don't sleep in your contact lenses," reads the text super in the video.

"A rare occasion when someone forgot to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic," Ms Kurteeva wrote while sharing the post.

After getting shared online, the video attracted over 2.9 million views and more than 81,000 likes. Several users left shocking reactions in the post's comment area.

"The way my jaw DROPPED," wrote one user.

Getting concerned for the woman, another user wrote, "I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her."

While sharing the pictures of the procedure in another post, the doctor further wrote, "I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted a total of 23. I had to use a very fine surgical instrument a jeweller's forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month."



