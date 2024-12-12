Shirtless Man Assaults Flight Attendant On United Airlines Plane Mid-Air

A 38-year-old man removed his shirt, threatened violence, and assaulted a flight attendant aboard a United Airlines flight on June 12. The man is facing federal charges for the midair incident on the Houston-New Jersey flight.

Kedus Yacob Damtew was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, a federal offence carrying a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the US Attorney's Office in New Jersey.

Shortly before the plane landed, Damtew reportedly took off his shirt, pushed his bare chest against a flight attendant, and pinned her against the aircraft's exit door while shouting threats of physical harm. The confrontation escalated when Damtew allegedly punched an aircraft oven, followed the flight attendant to the back of the plane, and threw a cup of water at her.

In response to a distress call over the plane's public address system, several passengers rushed to help the flight crew restrain Damtew. He was secured with flex cuffs and moved to the back of the aircraft, where he remained until the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FBI, led by Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson I. Delgado, investigated with assistance from the Port Authority Police Department. US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited the swift action of passengers and law enforcement in ensuring the flight's safety.

Damtew appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., on December 10 before Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh. He was released pending further legal proceedings.

In a similar incident last month, a 44-year-old United Airlines passenger was charged with assault after a violent incident aboard a San Francisco-Washington Dulles flight. The man reportedly attacked a sleeping deaf and nonverbal passenger, punching him repeatedly until the victim's nose was split and blood spattered the cabin. The attack, lasting a minute, ended when another passenger restrained him. He faced a federal charge of assault, punishable by up to a year in prison.