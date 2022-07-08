Japan Peace-Loving Nation, Attack On Shinzo Abe 'Shocking': Ex-India Envoy

Shinzo Abe Assassination: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday during a speech.

Former Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale, had said that the shooting act at former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is shocking to everyone as Japan is a peace-loving country.

Before Abe's assassination, the ex-diplomat had said that the tight gun laws in Japan make the shooting of Abe Shinzo much more shocking. "Shocking and sad news that we have got this morning. Japan is a very peaceful country. Guns are not easily available in the country like in the US. So, this shooting is very abnormal, It will shock the people of Japan."

He had praised the former PM saying that Shinzo Abe was not only popular in Japan but also was very popular amongst the people of India. Bambawale pointed out that Abe had worked very hard when he was Prime Minister to build strong relations between India and Japan.

"Shinzo Abe is best known for his speech in Parliament of India in 2007 where he spoke of the confluence of the two seas which later became the concept of Indo-Pacific," he had added.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on Friday confirmed dead after he was shot at during a campaign speech in Nara City, western Japan, local media reported citing officials.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

Earlier today Abe, 67, was rushed to hospital after he collapsed at 11.30 am during a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament.

Initial media reports, citing authorities said that it appeared that Abe was shot at in the chest and described the condition of the former PM as in "cardiopulmonary arrest."

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida earlier in his live address to the country today said that his condition of Abe was grave. "This is not a forgivable act," Kishida said adding that authorities would "take appropriate measures to handle the situation."

Kishida further said that the motive behind Abe's shooting is not known. The media outlet citing government sources also reported that Abe's shooting suspect is an ex-member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

The Japanese PM also requested everyone not to speculate about any political ramifications at the time. Japanese Police have identified the suspect arrested for shooting Abe as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media.