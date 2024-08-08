'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug Her': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter

Sheikh Hasina, 76, was forced to resign as Prime Minister Monday evening

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter today said she was "heartbroken" that she could not "see and hug her mother" after her ouster amid massive turmoil in her home country.

"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD," Saima Wazed wrote in a post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Saima Wazed is the Regional Director for South-East Asia at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ms Hasina, 76, was forced to resign as Prime Minister Monday evening after weeks-long protests over a jobs quota killed over 400 people. She fled Dhaka reportedly after the Bangladesh Army gave her a 45-minute ultimatum.

Ms Hasina left state capital Dhaka in a military aircraft for India after resigning. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said the government is giving time to Sheikh Hasina to "recover" and let them know about her next move. "At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from the Bangladesh authorities," he said.

Sources had earlier said wanted to go to London to claim sanctuary, but her son Sajeeb Wazed has dismissed the speculation.

Asked about multiple reports about UK's "silence" her request for asylum and revocation of her visa by the US, Mr Wazed said, "The reports about her requesting asylum are incorrect. She has not requested asylum anywhere. So the question of UK or US not responding yet is not true".

Sajeeb Wazed also expressed concern over the attacks on his mother's party leaders and minorities in the country amid massive political turmoil.

On being asked, what the future of Bangladesh looks like, Sajeeb Wazed Joy said Bangladesh runs the risk of becoming like Syria. "I wanted to say Pakistan, but It looks more like Bangladesh is becoming like Syria."

"They (people of Bangladesh) have made their future. They will have to live with it. It's going to be bleak, economic growth is going to stop, militancy will continue," he said.

Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has been named the head of the military-backed interim government after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman sa the advisory council to be led by Mr Yunus may have 15 members.