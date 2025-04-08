"Allah Kept Me Alive For A Reason, I'm Coming": Sheikh Hasina To Supporters

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said, "Allah kept me alive for a reason", and the "day will come" when those targeting Awami League members will be brought to justice. The Awami League president, who escaped to India after a nationwide movement ousted her from power, made the remarks when she was interacting with family members of her party leaders during a social media interaction.

She targeted Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, and described him as "someone who never loved the people". "He loaned out small amounts at high interest rates and used the money to live lavishly abroad. We could not understand his duplicity then, so we helped him a lot. But people did not benefit. He did well for himself. Then developed a lust for power that is burning Bangladesh now," she said, her camera turned off.

The 77-year-old leader said Bangladesh, seen as a model of development, has now turned into a "terrorist country". "Our leaders and workers are being killed in a way that cannot be described. Awami League, cops, lawyers, journalists, artists, everyone is being targeted."

The former Prime Minister alleged a media clampdown in Bangladesh. "Rapes, murders, dacoities, nothing can be reported. And if it is reported, the TV channel or newspaper will be targeted," she said.

Recounting the horrific killings of her entire family, including her father and the first Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, "I lost my father, mother, brother, everyone in one day. And then they did not let us return to the country. I know the pain of losing your own. Allah keeps protecting me, maybe he wants to get some good done through me. Those who have committed these crimes must be punished. This is my pledge," she said.

During the interaction, family members of murdered Awami League workers and leaders recounted the atrocities against them. "These are not humans, they will face justice. Allah will not tolerate this," Ms Hasina replied. When a woman narrated how her father was killed, the Awami League leader replied, "You will do justice, the way I did justice after my parents were killed. We will find them, the day will come. I believe this, or I would not be alive."

When a supporter asked how she is, Sheikh Hasina replied, "I am alive, son." Another supporter told her, "May Allah grant you the opportunity again." She replied, "He will. That's why Allah has kept me alive. I am coming."

The strong remarks come even as the interim government in Bangladesh has been trying to extradite Sheikh Hasina. In their meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Md Yunus asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the status of the extradition request. The Bangladesh leader also told Prime Minister Modi that Sheikh Hasina had been making "inflammatory remarks" in the media and "trying to destabilise the situation in Bangladesh. "We request that the Government of India take appropriate measures to restrain her from continuing to make such incendiary statements while she remains in your country," he said, according to a statement.

India has earlier raised concerns with Bangladesh over reports of atrocities against minorities. In response, Mr Yunus has said the reports of attacks on the minorities were hugely inflated and "the bulk of them were fake news".