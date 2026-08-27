Sheikh Hasina Condoles Nepal Flood Deaths, Says Bangladesh Should Extend Help

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep sorrow over the devastating flash floods in Nepal and said Dhaka should extend all possible practical cooperation, including offering the Saidpur Airport as a humanitarian logistics hub for relief operations if requested by Kathmandu.

Hasina said she was pained by the sudden flooding in Rasuwa district, including Timure, Syabrubesi and Rasuwagadhi areas.

"The sudden flooding has brought immense suffering to many families and communities. Precious lives have been lost, many people are still missing, and countless families are facing pain, uncertainty and destruction," she said.

Extending her condolences, she said, "At this painful hour, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Government of Nepal and the friendly people of Nepal. I pray for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives, for the swift recovery of the injured, and for the safe rescue of those who remain missing."

Recalling the close bond between the two neighbours, Hasina said, "Nepal is a close friend of Bangladesh. Our two countries are bound by history, geography, culture, regional cooperation and the shared hopes of our peoples."

"During my visit to Kathmandu in 2018 for the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit, I witnessed once again the warmth, dignity and resilience of the Nepali people. I remember that visit with deep respect and affection," she added.

Calling for regional solidarity, she said neighbours must stand beside one another in times of tragedy.

"Bangladesh understands the pain of floods, river erosion, earthquakes and climate-related disasters and has always stood beside Nepal and other friendly countries during natural calamities," Hasina said.

Terming the disaster a stark reminder of shared climate challenges, Hasina stressed the need for stronger regional cooperation.

"This disaster is a reminder that South Asia faces common threats from climate change, fragile mountain ecosystems, sudden floods, landslides and extreme weather. These challenges do not respect borders. They require stronger regional cooperation in early warning systems, disaster preparedness, climate adaptation, river management, data sharing and humanitarian response," she said.

She also praised those engaged in rescue operations. "I express my sincere respect for the rescue workers, security personnel, medical teams, local authorities, volunteers and ordinary citizens who are working under extremely difficult conditions to save lives and assist affected communities," she said.