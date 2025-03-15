"She Made Television Tonight": Trump As Reporter Bumps Mic Into His Face

US President Donald Trump found himself at the centre of an unexpected and awkward moment during a press briefing at Joint Base Andrews on March 14. A reporter accidentally bumped a microphone into his face, prompting a noticeable reaction. The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral.

Mr Trump was addressing the press before departing from Washington D.C., when the mishap occurred.

As the journalist leaned in, the microphone — fitted with a fuzzy windscreen, commonly known as a ‘dead cat' — accidentally struck Donald Trump's mouth.

Momentarily taken aback, Donald Trump responded with a raised eyebrow and a death stare before breaking into a bemused expression as the microphone was hastily retracted.

Always quick with a remark, he said, “She made television tonight; she just became a big story tonight.”

As the moment played out, Mr Trump appeared visibly amused, laughing and asking, “Did you see that?”

#WATCH : Donald Trump glares at reporter as she shoves microphone into his face.



The footage quickly spread online. A user wrote, “And, she didn't even apologise the moment it happened.”

A few users also raised concerns about the security lapse that allowed a reporter to get so close to Donald Trump with a microphone.

A person wrote, “We have to keep President Trump safe at all cost. What if that microphone had something deadly on it, the Secret Service needs to do their damn jobs.”

Another said, “How were reporters able to approach so closely, and where was the Secret Service at that critical moment? Microphones can harbor countless germs, potentially including a deadly pathogen. Ensuring President Trump's constant protection is paramount.”

A few claimed that the microphone bumping into Donald Trump's face was not accidental but intentional.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer on X criticised the press, saying, “How on earth did a reporter get that boom mic so close to Trump's face? This just doesn't seem right. Security should tighten up. Embarrassing for the press.”

What is a ‘dead cat'?

Beyond the uproar, the video shed light on an often-overlooked piece of broadcast equipment. The microphone cover in question, known as a ‘dead cat', is designed to minimise wind noise in recordings. While its purpose is entirely practical, in this case, it became the centre of an unexpected viral sensation.