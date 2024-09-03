'Shameful' Of UK To Halt Some Arms Export Licenses To Israel: Netanyahu

The decision, which came a day after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the British government made a "shameful decision" when it suspended some arms export licences to Israel.

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday that the government had suspended 30 of 350 arms export licences with Israel due to a risk the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The decision, which came a day after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in Gaza, was quickly denounced by a number of Israeli ministers.

"This shameful decision will not change Israel's determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens," Netanyahu said in a social media post.

"Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens. Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain's misguided decision will only embolden Hamas," Netanyahu said.

"With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future."

Soon after Britain's Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.

British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, and the minister said the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security and Britain continued to support its right to self-defence.

Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders are being investigated for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel which killed 1,200 people, by Israeli tallies.

The Israeli response in Gaza has killed more than 40,700 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Lammy said Monday's decision was not a judgment on whether Israel had breached international law or not. Israel and Palestinian leaders have dismissed allegations of war crimes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)