5 Killed, 6 Hospitalised In Kentucky City Shooting: US Police

The shooter has been "neutralized", according to police. (Representational)

Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalized following a downtown shooting Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

A Louisville police spokesman told a media briefing that a police officer was among the injured, while the department tweeted separately that the "suspected shooter has been neutralized."

"There is no active danger to the public at this time," the spokesman told reporters.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted earlier that he was headed to the scene, adding: "Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

