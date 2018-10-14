Several Killed As Small Plane Crashes Into Crowd In Germany

Several more people are injured in the incident in the Rhoen region, police said. (Representational)

Several people died when a Cessna plane crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, the police said.

Several more people were injured in the incident that happened around 3:45 pm in the Rhoen region near the town of Fulda, police said.

Local media reported that the pilot lost control of the aircraft when trying to land at Wasserkuppe.

It appeared that something went wrong during the procedure so the pilot tried to take off again, but the Cessna did not pick up, broke through a barrier and rolled into a waiting crowd, Osthessen News reported.

According to a Bild newspaper report, three people were fatally injured.

