Child Severely Injured After Drunken Brawl Between Parents In Kerala: Cops

A child suffered serious injuries allegedly during a brawl between its drunken parents in Kerala's Kollam district last night, police said here today.

Police said Tamil Nadu native Murukan (40) was arrested after the one-and-a-half-year-old child got injured during the brawl with his wife, Mariyamma (23).

"The child, who suffered serious injuries, has been shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram," Kollam East police said.

Police have recorded the arrest of Murukan, while Mariyamma is under police custody.

They said an investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain whether the child got injured after being thrown to the ground or fell accidentally.

