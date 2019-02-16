1 Killed, Several Hurt In Illinois Building Shooting, Suspect Arrested

The city of Aurora later tweeted that a suspect had been arrested.

A gunman opened fire in an industrial building in Aurora, Illinois on Friday, city and law enforcement officials said, and local and national media reported that at least several people were wounded by gunfire before a suspect was taken into custody.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet at about 2:20 p.m. central time, adding that additional details would be forthcoming.

The city of Aurora later tweeted about 40 minutes later that a suspect had been arrested.

"EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon," the city said.

CNN, citing local officials and hospitals, reported that four police officers and "multiple" civilians were shot and wounded in the attack.

Video on local media showed numerous police cars surrounding a large commercial building in Aurora, about 40 miles (64 km) west of Chicago.

Witness John Probst told CNN in an interview that he saw the gunman, a co-worker, running down an aisle of the manufacturing facility with a pistol equipped with a laser sight. Probst told the network that he saw people bleeding.

West Aurora School District 129 said on Twitter that all students in the district were being held in a "soft lockdown" on direction of the county sheriff.

A spokeswoman for U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was aware of the incident.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora, IL," Sarah Sanders said in a written statement.