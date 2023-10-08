Americans May Be Among Dead, Hostages In Israel, Says Antony Blinken

Israel has launched a counterattack on the Gaza Strip

Several Americans may be among the dead and hostages taken by the Hamas group after its biggest ever attack on Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a TV news show.

"We've seen reports about hostages. We're very actively trying to verify them. Any American anywhere who is being detained is going to be a priority," Mr Blinken said in NBC News' 'Meet the Press' show.

Mr Blinken also told ABC News that Hamas has grown stronger with Iran's support in recent years, but there is no direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the specific Hamas attack on Israel.

"There's a long relationship between Iran and Hamas. In fact, Hamas wouldn't be Hamas without the support that it's got over many years from Iran. We haven't yet seen direct evidence that Iran was behind this particular attack is involved, but the - the support over many years is clear," he said.

"It's one of the reasons that over the last couple of years, we have been resolutely working against Iran's support for terrorism, for destabilizing actions in other countries. We've sanctioned more than 400 Iranian individuals and entities precisely for the kind of support that they've offered Hamas in the past. And it's something that we remain extremely vigilant about," he added.

An unknown number of Americans are among the hostages, the Israeli ambassador to the US also said today. The diplomat, Michael Herzog, was asked on CBS News if there were Americans among the soldiers and civilians that the Palestinian militant group abducted in southern Israel.

"I understand there are, but I don't have details," he said.

Thousands of tourists and other foreign nationals have been caught in the war between Hamas and Israel. Reports say hundreds including foreigners were killed at a peace-themed music festival near the Gaza Strip when the Hamas group started their attack yesterday.

Gun battles raged in towns and on highways as the Israeli army sought to secure desert regions near the coastal enclave, rescue hostages and evacuate all areas near Gaza within 24 hours.

"We'll reach each and every community until we kill every terrorist in Israel," said military spokesman Daniel Hagari, a day after hundreds of Hamas fighters launched their shock offensive and surged into Israel using vehicles, boats and even motorised paragliders.

There was widespread shock and dismay in Israel after at least 100 citizens were captured by Hamas gunmen and abducted into Gaza, with images circulating on social media of bloodied hostages, and distraught relatives pleading for the state to rescue them.

A German woman was killed and her body was paraded on the back of a truck. At least 18,000 Indians are stranded in Israel, while Nepal said 10 of its students have been killed.

