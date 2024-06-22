'Sensational': World's Oldest Deep-Sea Shipwreck Discovered Near Israel

The vessel is estimated to have been around 12-14 metres long. (File)

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) recently discovered the world's oldest deep-sea shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, 90 km off the coast of northern Israel. Dating back approximately 3,300 years to the Late Bronze Age, this remarkable find is redefining our understanding of ancient seafaring.



Discovered at a depth of 1.8 km during a routine survey by a natural gas company, the vessel remains remarkably intact and is loaded with hundreds of amphorae – ancient pottery vessels used for transporting goods.



According to Jacob Sharvit, head of the IAA marine unit, only two other shipwrecks from the Late Bronze Age with cargo have been discovered in the Mediterranean, both near the Turkish coast and in relatively shallow waters. The depth and preservation of this newly discovered vessel make it a unique and significant archaeological find.



“There is tremendous potential here for research,” he told the Times of Israel, adding the newly found ship is remarkably preserved at a “great depth that time has frozen since the moment of disaster.”



“Its body and contents have not been disturbed by the human hand, nor affected by waves and currents, which do impact shipwrecks in shallower waters,” Mr Sharvit said.



The vessel was found when a robot operated by Energean, the natural gas exploration company, stumbled upon what looked like a collection of amphorae on the seabed. Using specialised equipment aboard the "Energean Star" ship, archaeologists carefully retrieved parts of the ship and some of its cargo over a meticulous two-day operation.



The vessel is estimated to have been around 12-14 metres long and carried a substantial amount of cargo. Some amphorae were visible on the ocean floor, but others were hidden under muddy sediment along with parts of the ship's wooden beams.



Over two days, they carefully removed two large Canaanite jugs from different parts of the ship to avoid disturbing the rest of the cargo. In ancient times, such jugs were the best way to carry inexpensive and widely made items like oil, wine and fruits, according to the experts.



Karnit Bahartan, Energean's environmental lead, described it as a "sensational discovery" that far exceeded their expectations.



Jacob Sharvit pointed out that during the Late Bronze Age, there was a significant increase in international trade due to improvements in ship technology. This allowed ships to carry larger quantities of goods, which made ports like Byblos and other Phoenician cities more important for trade.



Previously, scholars believed that ancient traders navigated cautiously, staying close to shore and moving between ports within sight of land. However, the discovery of this ship challenges that view entirely. It is the first of its kind found so far from any coastline, indicating that ancient mariners had advanced abilities to navigate long distances across open waters. "The newly discovered boat's sailors probably used the sun and the stars to find their way," said Mr Sharvit.



While the exact cause of the ship's sinking remains unclear, experts speculate it could have been due to a storm or encounters with ancient raiders known as 'The Sea Peoples'. Further research is expected to provide more insights into this discovery.



The artifacts recovered from the shipwreck will be displayed at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem, giving a rare opportunity for the public to witness firsthand the remnants of ancient maritime history.