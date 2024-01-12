'Self-Defence': Rishi Sunak After US, UK Strikes On Yemen's Houthi Rebels

Mr Sunak had described the Houthi's actions as "irresponsible" and "destabilising"

US and British air strikes carried out early Friday against Houthi targets in Yemen over recent attacks on Red Sea shipping were "necessary and proportionate", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement, using an alternative spelling for the Houthis.

"We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States... to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping," he said.

Sunak's statement followed comments by US President Joe Biden about the strikes carried out against the Houthis, who control wide areas of Yemen.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on shipping in the Red Sea, a vital waterway through which 12 percent of world trade flows.

Houthi television channel Al-Massirah said the air strikes hit the capital Sanaa as well as the cities of Hodeida and Saada.

US and British forces this week shot down 18 drones and three missiles fired by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in what Washington called a "complex Iranian-designed" attack.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that four Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets had taken part in Friday's strikes against Houthi targets alongside US forces.

Sunak described the Houthi's actions as "irresponsible" and "destabilising" and said their attacks were "driving up commodity prices".

"The UK will always defend freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)