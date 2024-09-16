Secret Service 'Needs More Help': Biden After Trump Assassination Bid

President Joe Biden said that the US Secret Service needs more personnel (File)

President Joe Biden said Monday that the US Secret Service needs more personnel to perform its duties after a second apparent assassination attempt against Republican election candidate Donald Trump.

"One thing I want to make clear, the (secret) service needs more help, and I think the Congress should respond to their needs," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"I think we may need more personnel."

Biden added that "thank God the president's OK" following Sunday's incident in which the Secret Service opened fire on a gunman, who was later arrested, at Trump's golf course in Florida.

