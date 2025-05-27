Diddy's Ex-Assistant To Testify Against "Devil", Detail On Kid Cudi's Claims

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant is expected to testify on Tuesday when the hip-hop mogul's high-profile sex-trafficking trial resumes in Manhattan federal court.

Capricorn Clark, who once allegedly called Combs "the devil," is expected to reveal details about a 2011 incident involving the rapper's alleged break-in at rapper Kid Cudi's Hollywood Hills home.

Kid Cudi testified last week that Capricorn Clark phoned him in December 2011 to warn him that Combs had forcibly entered his home after discovering Cudi was romantically involved with singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' on-and-off girlfriend.

He told jurors he was with Ventura at the Sunset Marquis hotel when Clark called, sounding "very scared" and "on the verge of tears." He recalled Clark saying she had been "forced" by Combs and his security team to accompany them during the break-in.

Capricorn Clark may also testify about an email Cassie Ventura sent her on December 23, 2011, where she claimed a jealous Combs was threatening to leak sex tapes and plotting to have "someone hurt me and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) physically." The email, which was shown in court, was also sent to Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, who told the jury she became "physically sick" after reading it.

In a 2023 post on her private X account, Clark had written, "Last 11 years of my life, I have had to deal with EVERYONE'S nonsensical allegiance to the devil," a comment seemingly directed at Combs, according to HotNewHipHop.

Clark's testimony follows that of other former assistants, including David James, who recounted that Combs once forced Clark to undergo a lie detector test after a robbery, to prove her innocence.

In a separate testimony, Kid Cudi alleged that his Porsche was destroyed by a Molotov cocktail in 2012, suggesting Combs' involvement. Cudi said that Combs denied knowledge of the incident but later apologised.

The trial, overseen by Judge Arun Subramanian, is expected to continue for several more weeks. Sean Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence.