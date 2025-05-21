Sean Diddy Combs Took Ecstasy Pills Featuring Obama's Face, Testifies Ex-Assistant

A former personal assistant of Sean "Diddy" Combs on Tuesday said that the music mogul took ecstasy pills featuring former US President Barack Obama's face.

On the second day of the testimony in front of a Manhattan Court during Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking trial, David James, "There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president's face."

Mr James claimed that Combs used to carry 25 to 30 medication bottles in his toiletry bag while staying in hotels, including sperm count supplements, Percocet, Viagra, ecstasy, and weight loss pills, reported PEOPLE.

Mr James, who worked for him from 2007 to 2009, alleged that he witnessed Combs taking opiates during the day and ecstasy at night.

He claimed he had often delivered drugs and personal items such as condoms and lubricant to Combs' hotel rooms. Mr James added that he also helped find narcotics for him and other artists during tours.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Combs organised drug-fueled, multi-day sex parties known as "Freak Offs" between 2004 and 2024 and forced women into participating. According to the prosecution, his staff members helped by making hotel reservations, supplying drugs, and arranging payments to male prostitutes.

During the testimony, an exotic dancer by the name "The Punisher" also claimed that he was hired to perform "sexy erotic scenes" with Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He alleged that Ms Ventura paid him $800 to stage a sexy scene and asked him to put baby oil on each other, reported PEOPLE.

In an emotional statement on Tuesday, Cassie Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, revealed how Combs demanded $20,000 from her in 2011 after learning that Ms Ventura was seeing another man. She said, "I was afraid for my daughter's safety," reported Reuters.

Diddy, 55, was arrested in September 2024 and has pleaded not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.