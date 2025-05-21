Exotic Dancer 'The Punisher' Tells Court How He Found Diddy's Identity

An exotic dancer by the name "The Punisher" has revealed the moment he realised he had been hired by music mogul Sean Diddy Combs to perform alongside his former partner Cassie Ventura

Sharay Hayes testified before the Manhattan federal court during Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking trial that he turned on the television in the hotel room and saw a welcome message on the screen that read, "Welcome Sean Combs". He revealed they were in Trump Tower near Central Park in 2012, BBC reported.

Mr Hayes claimed that he was hired to perform "sexy, erotic scenes" with Diddy's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He said Diddy, whose identity he only learned later as his face was covered with a veil, was watching them from the corner, standing naked.

"I couldn't see his face. He had what the Muslim women wear, where their face is completely covered and you could only see his eyes," he said.

Mr Hayes, 51, told the court that he was not allowed to speak to or acknowledge the man in the room. He alleged that Ms Ventura greeted him at the door wearing a bathrobe, adding he had between eight and twelve similar encounters with her while Diddy watched.

He alleged that Ms Ventura paid him $800 to stage a sexy scene and asked him to put baby oil on each other, reported PEOPLE.

He also said Diddy gave specific instructions during the meeting, including adjusting candles and asking the two to get intimate. According to him, Ms Ventura would occasionally wince or sigh at the mogul's recommendations and at times look at him for consent to do certain things.

Last week, during a testimony, Ms Ventura alleged that Diddy had verbally, physically, and sexually abused her during their 2006-2018 relationship. She earlier testified that Diddy enjoyed seeing her engage in sexual activity with other men, according to PEOPLE.

Diddy, 55, was arrested in September 2024 and has pleaded not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.