Diddy Sex Abuse Case: Jury To Watch Video Of Him Hitting Ex-Girlfriend

The jury in the criminal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs will watch the footage of the music mogul physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, a New York judge has ruled.

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected a plea request from Diddy's legal team to exclude the video from the trial set to begin on May 5.

He said that Diddy's lawyers couldn't give a strong enough reason to keep the video out of the trial. He also said, "We can eliminate at least many of the defence's concerns through technology."

During a hearing in New York, a federal prosecutor revealed that the video showed Diddy hitting and kicking Ms Ventura in the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel. The incident took place in 2016.

In May 2024, after CNN released the footage, Diddy admitted to hitting Ms Ventura and posted an apology on Instagram saying, "My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

He added that following the incident, he sought therapy and rehabilitation. "I'm not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry," he said.

According to another report, Diddy even tried to bribe a hotel security staff member to not reveal anything about the video.

Earlier, prosecutors alleged that Diddy recorded sex acts and used threats of violence and other harm, along with promises of money and job prospects, to manipulate his victims.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told the court that the rapper was a swinger and not a sexual predator. The 55-year-old has denied all the charges and maintains all his sexual relationships were with willing partners, not forced.

Arrested in Manhattan on September 16, 2024, and currently imprisoned in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the music mogul is currently facing charges of criminal sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, physical abuse, and racketeering conspiracy.