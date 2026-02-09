Advertisement

Scottish Labour Leader Urges UK PM Starmer To Resign Over Epstein Fallout

"The distraction needs to end, and the leadership in Downing Street has to change," Anas Sarwar told a press conference in Glasgow, as Starmer's decision on Mandelson continues to haunt him.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Scottish Labour Leader Urges UK PM Starmer To Resign Over Epstein Fallout
Anas Sarwar is the most senior politician in Starmer's ruling Labour party

Keir Starmer's position as UK prime minister looked increasingly fragile Monday after Labour's leader in Scotland called for him to resign for appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite links to US convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The distraction needs to end, and the leadership in Downing Street has to change," Anas Sarwar told a press conference in Glasgow, as Starmer's decision on Mandelson continues to haunt him.

Anas Sarwar is the most senior politician in Starmer's ruling Labour party to demand the prime minister step down.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Epstein, Epstein Files, Epstein UK
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com