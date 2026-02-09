Scottish Labour Leader Urges UK PM Starmer To Resign Over Epstein Fallout

Keir Starmer's position as UK prime minister looked increasingly fragile Monday after Labour's leader in Scotland called for him to resign for appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite links to US convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The distraction needs to end, and the leadership in Downing Street has to change," Anas Sarwar told a press conference in Glasgow, as Starmer's decision on Mandelson continues to haunt him.

Anas Sarwar is the most senior politician in Starmer's ruling Labour party to demand the prime minister step down.

