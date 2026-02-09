Files Show Ex-Prince Andrew May Have Passed Confidential Reports To Epstein

Ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have passed potentially confidential reports to Jeffrey Epstein while a UK trade envoy, according to US government files on the late US sex offender released last month.

In a November 2010 email seen by AFP, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore following an official visit to Asia.

The disgraced royal also sent the American financier details of the trip -- on which he was accompanied by Epstein's business associates -- along with investment opportunities months later, according to the BBC.

Official guidance stipulates trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information related to their official visits, the UK public broadcaster reported.

Andrew, whose ties to Epstein have caused a spectacular years-long fall from grace, served as a British trade envoy for a decade from 2001.

He could not be reached for comment on Monday about the emails.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019, following allegations by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked to have sex with the disgraced royal three times, including twice when she was 17.

King Charles III then stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours late last year after Giuffre recounted the claims in shocking detail in a posthumous memoir.

Last week, it emerged that a second alleged Epstein victim has claimed through her lawyer that the late US financier had sent her to Britain in 2010 to have sex with Andrew.

The ex-prince, who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing, left his mansion in Windsor, west of London, earlier than planned last week in the wake of the latest revelations.

