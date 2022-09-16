Live Updates: PM Modi In Uzbekistan As Regional SCO Summit To Begin Today

SCO summit 2022: This is the first in-person summit of the bloc in two years.

The 22nd regional summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is set to get underway today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan today. This is the first in-person summit of the bloc in two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand last night and skipped the pre-summit event including an informal dinner. He is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

Here are the Live Updates on SCO Summit 2022:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 16, 2022 07:59 (IST) Leaders Plant Trees Ahead Of SCO Regional Summit In Uzbekistan





Leaders of the member state of the SCO yesterday participated in a tree planting event near the Congress Centre in the venue complex. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping planted the tree separately along with the Uzbekistan President in the day time before the group events in the evening. PM Modi skipped the pre-summit event as he landed late yesterday in Samarkand.