Video: Putin Laughs As Pak PM Struggles With Headphones During Meeting

In major embarrassment, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's failed attempt to put on his headphone evoked a laugh from Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting yesterday on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

The device was seen falling off Mr Sharif's ears during their talks in Samarkand where the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is underway. This triggered an eventual and audible laugh from Putin as he waited for the Pakistan premier to fix his headphone.

Mr Sharif faced criticism on social media with the workers of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party claiming the incident was a major embarrassment for the country at an international level.

This is the first in-person summit of the SCO in the two years, shaking off Covid fears. It is being attended by the leaders of eight member nations including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Samarkand last night.