Scientists Unveil 'Conan The Bacterium's' Secret Weapon For Surviving Deadly Radiation

Deinococcus radiodurans, nicknamed 'Conan the Bacterium,' is known for its extraordinary ability to endure radiation doses 28,000 times higher than those lethal to humans. Researchers have found that the key to its survival lies in an antioxidant, revealing potential uses for human health on Earth and space exploration.

The study, published on December 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, revealed the bacterium's radiation resistance stems from a combination of metabolites, including manganese, phosphate and a small peptide made of amino acids. Together, these components form a potent trio that provides the bacterium with protection against radiation. This discovery could pave the way for similar protective measures for astronauts and those exposed to harmful radiation on Earth.

According to a report in CNN, co-author of the study, Brian Hoffman, a professor of chemistry at Northwestern University, US, said, "We've long known that manganese ions and phosphate together make a strong antioxidant, but discovering and understanding the 'magic' potency provided by the addition of the third component is a breakthrough. This study has provided the key to understanding why this combination is such a powerful - and promising - radioprotectant."



The hardy nature of 'Conan the Bacterium' is already well documented. It holds the Guinness World Record for being the most radiation-resistant life form and has shown it can survive in space, even spending three years outside the International Space Station. It can also endure extreme cold, dehydration and high acidity.

This new research builds on earlier studies co-authored by Hoffman and fellow scientist Michaely Daly. Their previous work showed that the bacterium could likely have survived on Mars for millions of years, protected by a similar set of antioxidants.



For this latest study, Hoffman and Daly, in collaboration with other researchers, turned their attention to MDP (melatonin-derived protective), a synthetic antioxidant designed to mimic the radiation-resistant properties of Deinococcus radiodurans. MDP has been used in vaccines inactivated by radiation, and now researchers are studying how its components work together to form a highly effective radiation shield.

Dr. Tetyana Milojevic, an expert in exobiology at the University of Orleans, who was not involved in the study, said the research could revolutionise the understanding of radioprotective shields and their potential applications in health, industry and space exploration.

According to Daly, the MDP antioxidant could be a game-changer for astronauts on long-term space missions. "MDP, being a simple, cost-effective, nontoxic, and highly effective radioprotector, could be administered orally to mitigate these space radiation risks," he said.



On Earth, MDP could offer a solution for those at risk of radiation exposure. The team is now eager to investigate whether other organisms have similar triple complexes in their cells and whether these components contribute to their own radiation resistance.