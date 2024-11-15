World’s Largest Coral Reef Found In The Depths Of Pacific Ocean

Scientists have found the world's largest coral -- as big as two basketball courts -- visible from space and at least 300 years old in the waters of the Solomon Islands, CNN reported. The gigantic coral was discovered in October during a scientific expedition launched by the National Geographic Pristine Seas program to study ocean health. According to Pristine Seas, the coral is longer than a blue whale, the largest mammal on Earth. In contrast to a reef, which is made up of numerous colonies, it is a single specimen that developed continuously for centuries.

“Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly 1 billion little polyps, pulsing with life,” said Enric Sala, marine ecologist and founder of Pristine Seas.

From above, the coral resembles a massive, swaying brown rock. At first, several members of the team, even thought it was a shipwreck. "I knew right away that I was looking at something special," said underwater videographer and marine biologist Manu San Félix. It's “close to the size of a cathedral.”

Later, when scientists looked at satellite photos, they discovered the coral was so enormous and could be seen from space.

With its intricate web of polyps and bursts of vibrant purples, yellows, blues, and reds contrast with its brown colour, the coral transforms into something amazing up close. Fish, crabs, and shrimp are among the many marine creatures that call the coral home. According to San Féliz, it's also like a living encyclopedia, with data on ocean conditions dating back hundreds of years.

Corals are vital for both humans and marine life. While marine creatures depend on them for food and shelter, corals indirectly provide food for an estimated 1 billion people by supporting fisheries and acting as a barrier against storms and sea level rise.