Scammers Dupe Billionaires Seeking Access To Donald Trump In Davos

The Trump administration's main event venue in Davos was targeted by scammers who have sold billionaires fraudulent tickets to access USA House.

In a post on the venue's website, the organisers warned against the purchase of so-called VIP access packages and said the fraudulent sales appear to be widespread this year.

"Caveat Billionaires, It has been brought to our attention that again this year external parties are selling 'VIP access to USA House' and other Stromback Global venues in Davos," the post said. "Volume of inbound queries this year suggests that these fake VIP passes may be the fastest-selling fiction about Davos since Thomas Mann's Magic Mountain."

"Our sympathies to those who fell victim to these scams," the post concludes.

The USA House, located in a church just outside the security perimeter in Davos, is hosting panels with CEOs and Cabinet officials throughout the week.

President Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum Wednesday afternoon and his speech will be live-streamed for an audience at the USA House, which is hosting many of the administration's top officials and entourage.

