Sausage Dog Mauls Newborn Baby To Death In Russia: Report

An aggressive pet dachshund attacked and killed a newborn baby in the Russian city of Seversk in Siberia, earlier this month, according to The Independent, citing local media reports. The little girl, who was just a month old, was sleeping in her cot when the sausage dog bit her multiple times. The baby's mother later found her newborn dead and covered in bite marks.

"During the night of March 10 this year, in an apartment on Kommunistichesky Avenue, a pet dachshund bit a baby girl born in 2025 while she was sleeping in her crib. Her mother later found the child's lifeless body with multiple bite wounds," the Investigative Committee informed as per the early inquiries.

The dog has since been euthanised and a criminal investigation has been launched. "A criminal case has been opened regarding the death of a minor child under the signs of a crime under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence)," the statement said.

As per a report in LBC, the dog had become aggressive after the baby's birth and prior to the attack, the parents attempted to have it euthanised.

"This dachshund that lived with them, an eight-year-old dog. It behaved aggressively towards adult owners. And when the second child was born in the family in February, the aggression only increased," a family member was quoted as saying.

"The parents understood the danger, decided on euthanasia. And they brought the dog to several clinics, but they were refused, because the animal was physically absolutely healthy."

This is not the first instance when sausage dogs have come under scrutiny for their actions. Earlier this week, reports stated that Jemma Hart, 43, who died last year was found to be partially mauled by her two dachshunds.

She had been missing for a month when her body was discovered at her home in Swindon. Neighbours had alerted the police after realising they had not heard from her since Christmas 2023. At her inquest, the coroner revealed that one of the dogs was also found dead and the other was in a "distressed" condition.